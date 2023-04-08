CannabisCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.63 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $496,459.37 and approximately $10.63 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,937.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00323660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.00563774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00073102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00444651 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.