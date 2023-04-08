Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
CBNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $224.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.
Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
