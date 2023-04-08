Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $75.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

