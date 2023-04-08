Capital City Trust Co. FL Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $242.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.05 and its 200 day moving average is $225.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $274.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

