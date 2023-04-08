Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

