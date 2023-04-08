Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

