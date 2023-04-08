Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 828 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,239 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

