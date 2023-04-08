Cardano Reaches One Day Volume of $204.29 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion and $204.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.80 or 0.06672108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00062825 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00021424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003115 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,660,688,967 coins and its circulating supply is 34,755,269,262 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

