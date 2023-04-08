Cascades (TSE:CAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.12

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.12 and traded as high as C$11.01. Cascades shares last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 135,380 shares trading hands.

CAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.18%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

