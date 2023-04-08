Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0415 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Casper has a total market cap of $452.72 million and $7.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,624,453,074 coins and its circulating supply is 10,903,376,244 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,622,233,500 with 10,901,294,353 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04208655 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,541,600.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

