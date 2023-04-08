CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,866,000 after buying an additional 303,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,808,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,321,000 after buying an additional 50,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.31. 1,432,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

