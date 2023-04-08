Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLLNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($57.61) to €58.00 ($63.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Cellnex Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cellnex Telecom from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

