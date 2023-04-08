CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Up 8.3%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 170,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 53,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

CEMATRIX Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

