Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.28

Shares of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.28 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 35.15 ($0.44). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 36.70 ($0.46), with a volume of 13,292 shares traded.

Cenkos Securities Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. The company has a market cap of £20.12 million, a PE ratio of -710.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.20.

Cenkos Securities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

