Charles R. Romp Sells 133 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Seagen Price Performance
NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $205.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,376. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.95. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $206.38.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.
SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
