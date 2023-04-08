Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $282.79

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 282.79 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 294.05 ($3.65). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 290.50 ($3.61), with a volume of 259,392 shares changing hands.

Chesnara Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The company has a market cap of £436.85 million, a P/E ratio of -708.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.60.

Chesnara Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.16 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,317.07%.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

