China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) Critical Comparison

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of MetLife shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MetLife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MetLife and China Life Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife 0 3 9 0 2.75 China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

MetLife currently has a consensus target price of $77.64, indicating a potential upside of 31.43%.

This table compares MetLife and China Life Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife $69.90 billion 0.65 $2.54 billion $2.93 20.16 China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.00 $7.89 billion N/A N/A

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than MetLife.

Volatility and Risk

MetLife has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MetLife and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife 3.63% 15.64% 0.83% China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MetLife pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share. MetLife pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetLife has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. MetLife is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MetLife beats China Life Insurance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S., Asia, Latin America, EMEA, MetLife Holdings and Corporate & Other. The U.S. segment offers a broad range of protection products and services aimed at serving the financial needs of customers throughout their lives. The U.S. segment is organized into three businesses: Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty. The Asia segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include whole life, term life, variable life, universal life, accident & health insurance, fixed and variable annuities and endowment products. The Latin America segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include life insurance, accident & health

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

