China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Trading Up 7.3 %

CHNR stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

