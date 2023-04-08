China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.78 ($0.03). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03), with a volume of 125,439 shares changing hands.

China Nonferrous Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of £9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About China Nonferrous Gold

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

