Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $196.80 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.23.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

