CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as low as C$0.39. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 19,000 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.42 price target on CIBT Education Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

CIBT Education Group Trading Down 13.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group ( TSE:MBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.33 million for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

