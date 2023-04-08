Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

CSCO opened at $51.27 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

