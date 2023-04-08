Citigroup Cuts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $146.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $163.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASND. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.10. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,173,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,275,000 after buying an additional 1,561,757 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,603,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

