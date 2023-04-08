Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 2.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,918,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,383,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

