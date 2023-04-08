Citigroup Trims Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Target Price to $60.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NEM opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.