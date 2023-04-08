City Holding Co. Buys 268 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WM opened at $163.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

