City Holding Co. Lowers Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $113.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

