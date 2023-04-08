City Holding Co. Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $190.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

