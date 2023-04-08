City Holding Co. Sells 400 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.69 and its 200 day moving average is $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.