City Holding Co. Sells 916 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.05 and its 200 day moving average is $225.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $274.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

