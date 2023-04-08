City Holding Co. Sells 975 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 205.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in CDW by 9.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $771,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $185.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.70. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

