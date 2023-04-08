Clarus Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after buying an additional 845,960 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

