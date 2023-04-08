Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $27.99 million and $365,069.55 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 444,342,145 coins and its circulating supply is 240,707,798 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

