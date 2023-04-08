Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after buying an additional 578,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

