Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Commercial Metals comprises approximately 3.0% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Commercial Metals worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 661,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

