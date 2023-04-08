Comparing BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

UniCredit has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BancFirst pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. BancFirst is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares UniCredit and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A BancFirst 31.99% 16.09% 1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UniCredit and BancFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 9 0 2.80 BancFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00

UniCredit presently has a consensus target price of $15.16, suggesting a potential upside of 52.79%. BancFirst has a consensus target price of $94.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UniCredit is more favorable than BancFirst.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and BancFirst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.68 $1.82 billion N/A N/A BancFirst $603.57 million 4.49 $193.10 million $5.77 14.29

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst.

Summary

BancFirst beats UniCredit on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia). The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services, and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate

