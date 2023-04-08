Comparing Lucira Health (LHDXQ) and Its Rivals

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lucira Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.06 Lucira Health Competitors $466.08 million $9.70 million -52.19

Lucira Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s peers have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -1,428.74% -107.44% -27.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucira Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 335 623 1232 19 2.42

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 39.97%. Given Lucira Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

