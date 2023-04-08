comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 76,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 281,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCOR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of comScore by 1,739.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of comScore by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

