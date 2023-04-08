comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 76,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 281,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCOR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.18.
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
