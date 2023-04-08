Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

