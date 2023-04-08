Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70-12.00 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.10.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

