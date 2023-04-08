Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 2.4 %

VLRS opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $949.01 million, a PE ratio of -36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,537,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at about $3,495,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

