Cortland Associates Inc. MO Acquires New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $40.29. 8,095,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,515,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

