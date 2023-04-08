Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases 287,507 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,507 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 5.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 10,524,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,523,534. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $114.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

