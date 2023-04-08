Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 1,488 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 9.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.21% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $54,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $1,713,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,986,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,531,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,950,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WTW traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.73. 396,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,290. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

