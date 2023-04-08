Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 167.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after purchasing an additional 452,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST traded down $11.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.98. 4,114,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

