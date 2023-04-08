Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Mizuho cut Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

CUZ opened at $20.94 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

