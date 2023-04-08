Cowa LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 0.9% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 691,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,089. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

