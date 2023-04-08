Cowa LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Cowa LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of SCHY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 69,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,528. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $630.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

