Cowa LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cowa LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. 9,266,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,392. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

