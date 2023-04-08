Cowa LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cowa LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

